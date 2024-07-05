BetterWealth LLC Has $15.40 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

BetterWealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,987 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises 5.0% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BetterWealth LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $15,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 205.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 646,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,290,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 130,073 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,563,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 293,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,231. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $42.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

