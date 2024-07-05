Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNDR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.86.

NYSE SNDR opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $1,339,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after buying an additional 197,750 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $12,547,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 33.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 57,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 24.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after buying an additional 335,004 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

