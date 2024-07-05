Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,382 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 12.5% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.49.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

