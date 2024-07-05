Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 16,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 11,488 shares.The stock last traded at $79.83 and had previously closed at $80.10.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of Bel Fuse worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

