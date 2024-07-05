BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.10

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as €21.10 ($22.69) and last traded at €21.30 ($22.90), with a volume of 39066 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.20 ($22.80).

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of €22.09 and a 200 day moving average of €25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment is involved in the planning, managing, and construction of wind farms and solar parks; production of power; and sale of photovoltaic systems and components.

