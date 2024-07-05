Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLCO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bausch + Lomb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 478.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

