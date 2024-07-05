Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.00.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BCS opened at $11.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. Barclays has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Barclays by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,407,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 210,982 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,896 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,750,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 695,502 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 6,028.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,718,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,339 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,533,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,493,000 after acquiring an additional 265,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

