Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,073,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,777,561,000 after buying an additional 881,992 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 463,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 486,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after purchasing an additional 77,285 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.46. The company had a trading volume of 64,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,119. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 74.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

