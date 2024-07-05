Bank of America Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $380.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $370.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPOT. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $311.88.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $314.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.38. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $129.23 and a 52 week high of $331.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,305 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $610,040,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Spotify Technology by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,400,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,226,000 after acquiring an additional 277,733 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Spotify Technology by 303.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,396,000 after acquiring an additional 989,243 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 864,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,164,000 after buying an additional 190,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

