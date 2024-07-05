Banana Gun (BANANA) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for approximately $44.37 or 0.00078234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Banana Gun has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $115.08 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,107 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,480 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,107.44264639 with 2,593,479.6058961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 44.70906257 USD and is down -4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $4,072,595.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

