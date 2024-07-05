Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Evercore ISI

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.29.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Avantor by 565.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Avantor by 203,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

