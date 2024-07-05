Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a sell rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

Avangrid Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AGR opened at $35.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. Avangrid has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 2,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92,698 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

