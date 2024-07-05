Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Gap Up to $13.89

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.89, but opened at $14.54. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 10,507 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVDL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVDL

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2617.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 349.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.