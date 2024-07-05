Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $267.00

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 267 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 267 ($3.38), with a volume of 236126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257 ($3.25).

Aurora Investment Trust Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £203.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 248.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 244.36.

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

