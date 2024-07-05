Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 144,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 36,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Separately, Noble Financial raised Aurania Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$45.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

