ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ ASML traded up $23.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,071.41. 779,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,812. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,077.22. The firm has a market cap of $422.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $974.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $914.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

