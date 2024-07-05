Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,966 Shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SSFI)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SSFI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned 2.12% of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of SSFI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.09. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,725. Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15.
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
