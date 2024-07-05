Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,997 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $209,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 100,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 688.7% during the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,514 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0 %

CVS Health stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,903,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.