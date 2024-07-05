Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VTV traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.82. 508,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,767. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

