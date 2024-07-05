Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 311.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.23. The company had a trading volume of 515,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,796. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $42.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

