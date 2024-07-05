Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 27 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,578,000 after buying an additional 56,948 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,106,000 after buying an additional 1,041,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,945,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URI. Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $637.67.

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals stock traded down $18.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $635.16. The stock had a trading volume of 129,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $732.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

