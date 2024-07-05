Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,555,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,404,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,496,000 after purchasing an additional 613,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,277,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,093,000 after buying an additional 454,631 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

