Ark Price Down 27.1% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $57.95 million and $27.68 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000842 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000581 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001396 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,911,618 coins and its circulating supply is 181,911,204 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

