Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0002 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 48.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $2.24 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00044229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012041 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.