Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Volume Reaches $2.24

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 48.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $2.24 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 46% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00040505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

