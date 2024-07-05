AMETEK (NYSE:AME) PT Lowered to $204.00 at Truist Financial

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AME. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.20.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $166.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.73. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.