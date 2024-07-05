American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Makes New $641,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,211 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,211,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,649,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $586,051,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,807,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,683,000 after buying an additional 14,627 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.99, for a total value of $1,212,559.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,543,314.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.99, for a total transaction of $1,212,559.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,543,314.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,118 shares of company stock worth $68,528,038 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ANET stock traded up $8.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $365.42. 1,210,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,628. The company has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.02. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.10 and a 12 month high of $365.42.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.