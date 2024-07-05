Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Sells $125,126.54 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

GOOGL stock opened at $185.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $186.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.39.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.66.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

