Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALLY. Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.18.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $40.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $41.77.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 571.7% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.