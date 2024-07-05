Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) SVP Sells $150,120.00 in Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.14.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 165,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 217,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 110,722 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 43,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

