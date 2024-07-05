Algorand 1-Day Volume Reaches $68.33 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $976.08 million and $68.33 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00040489 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009487 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,201,339,865 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.