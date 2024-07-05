Aerodrome Finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $82.38 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a total market cap of $82.38 million and $54.71 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 27.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,140,092,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,140,092,933.11424 with 523,690,860.8119244 in circulation. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.

