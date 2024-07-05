Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $171.13 and last traded at $171.12. Approximately 19,842,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 64,327,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.90.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 6.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $281.04 billion, a PE ratio of 255.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

