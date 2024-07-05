Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AXDX. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AXDX opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.57. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 0.09% of Accelerate Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

