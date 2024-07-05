Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 244.83% from the company’s current price.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

ABEO stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,446.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri acquired 10,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’malley acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $27,864.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,718 shares in the company, valued at $611,446.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,758 shares of company stock worth $154,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $648,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 121,969 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 84.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,249,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

