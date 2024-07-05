AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.610-10.810 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 2.530-2.570 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.00. 993,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,344. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.77. The firm has a market cap of $293.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.07.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

