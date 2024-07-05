15,825 Shares in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 424,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 130,651 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 66,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SJT stock remained flat at $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 129,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,109. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.86.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 715.03% and a net margin of 89.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0229 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

Featured Articles

