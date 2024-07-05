11,700 Shares in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 389,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 27.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 464,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 100,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 614,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 40,375 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 254,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 42,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSEC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 3,330 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $102,127.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

PSEC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.50. 1,199,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.70 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.13%.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.76%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

