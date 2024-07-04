ZRC Wealth Management LLC Sells 644 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 58.7% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,770. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.09. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

