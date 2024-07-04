ZRC Wealth Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,228.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 263,968 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,658,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,662,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of KRE traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,622,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,832,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

