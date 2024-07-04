ZRC Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,694 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in HP by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 30,498 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in HP by 8.1% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 30,292 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,992 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,985,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

Read Our Latest Report on HP

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.