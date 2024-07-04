ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 927 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $3.21 on Thursday, hitting $374.18. The company had a trading volume of 868,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $374.23.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

