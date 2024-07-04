ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,870 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ZRC Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,842,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,966,000 after acquiring an additional 316,020 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 287,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 227,003 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 901.6% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 210,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 189,278 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,087,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.37. 805,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,846. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.02. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

