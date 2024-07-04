XYO Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, XYO has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $84.69 million and $741,640.09 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001054 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,860.92 or 0.99911879 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012381 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00070597 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00648966 USD and is down -5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $741,788.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

