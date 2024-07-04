Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Xerox alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xerox

Xerox Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Xerox has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $19.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,791,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,851 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Xerox by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 191,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 141,079 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 520.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 317,233 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Xerox during the third quarter worth $2,194,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 132,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 74,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.