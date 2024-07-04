Wrapped CRO Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $81.20 Million (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a total market capitalization of $81.20 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 938,367,608 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 940,061,594.7031875. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08732407 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $1,708,336.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

