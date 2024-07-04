Wrapped CRO One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.91 Million (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Wrapped CRO has a total market capitalization of $79.77 million and $1.91 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be bought for $0.0849 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped CRO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 939,975,803 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 940,061,594.7031875. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08732407 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $1,708,336.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped CRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped CRO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.