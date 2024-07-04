World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $133.06 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $133.06 million and $1.61 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00044388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012071 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 594,874,515 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.