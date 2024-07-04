Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $10,093,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 28,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $330.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC increased their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.63.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

