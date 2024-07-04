Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $668,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $867,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 873.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,283 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $64.46 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.